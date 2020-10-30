Malco Theatres has a Halloween treat for local movie-goers.
The country’s ninth-largest movie chain is offering a “buy one movie ticket, get a second ticket free” promotion on Saturday.
To take advantage of the deal, customers must purchase tickets directly from the theater’s box office.
The announcement said, “Social distancing will be strictly enforced and reserved seating is limited, based on theater capacities.”
According to Malco’s website, these shows will be playing on Saturday — “Honest Thief,” “The War With Grandpa,” “Come Play,” “The Empty Man,” “Tenet,” “Monsters Inc.,” “Alita: Battle Angel,” “2 Hearts,” “Hocus Pocus,” “The Addams Family,” “Unhinged,” “V for Vendetta,” “Beetlejuice” and “My Dad’s Christmas Date.”
Seating is limited.
Karen Melton, Malco’s vice president and director of marketing, said, “We are limited on overall capacity, but the seating algorithm reduces it down further.”
All groups are seated at least six feet apart and have a two-seat buffer to the left and right of them, she said.
Melton said the buy one-get one promotion is available at all Malco locations with the exception of the Summer Drive-In in Memphis.
The theater chain also recently announced a program that allows people to book one of its theaters for a private screening for up to 20 people.
They can choose any of the films currently in release and view it without people they don’t know being in the same theater.
Malco President David Tashie said recently, “While we have always offered packages for mid-sized and large groups, this new program is geared toward guests who want to be able to select a movie and have their own private screening for themselves, family and friends.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
