Malco Theatres says it plans to reopen its Owensboro Cinema Grill, 2700 Calumet Trace, on a full-time basis on Friday.
The Memphis-based theater chain plans to reopen eight theaters that day, another eight on Aug. 28 and the rest of its theaters in September.
The $11 million theater complex in Gateway Commons, which opened in June 2019, has been closed off and on since March.
After closing in mid-March, it reopened on June 15.
That lasted until July 3, when a lack of new movies coming out of Hollywood forced Malco to go to a Friday-Saturday-Sunday schedule until now.
Hollywood was forced to delay the big summer movies to fall — or even 2021 — because of fears that fans wouldn’t turn out during the pandemic and that theaters would have to limit the number of people allowed in.
Some movies — “Mulan,” “Greyhound” and “The King of Staten Island” among them — were released on digital media before they went to theaters.
Malco’s website says these movies will be available on Friday — “Cut Throat City,” “Inception,” “Juvenile Delinquents,” “Unhinged,” “Words on Bathroom Walls and “You Can’t Kill David Arquette.”
Other coming attractions include “The New Mutants” and “Tulsa” on Aug. 28; “Tenet” on Sept. 4; “Rent A Pal” on Sept. 11; “The King’s Man” on Sept. 18; and “Greenland” on Sept. 25.
In June, Malco announced new safety protocols including employee screenings and temperature checks, encouraging personal hygiene of team members, providing personal protective equipment for all team members and disinfecting high-contact surfaces.
The website also said water fountains would remain closed, that there will be sanitizer stations placed throughout buildings and that face masks for guests are required, although they can be removed once people are in their seats.
Social distancing is encouraged, it said, and people will be seated six feet apart, with every other row empty.
The local theater offers luxury recliner seats in its 14 auditoriums and features a food menu beyond typical movie theater fare. There’s also a full bar with beer, wine and cocktails.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
