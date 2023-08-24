Malco Theatres to celebrate National Cinema Day on Sunday Malco Theatres will be celebrating National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets for all movies and showtimes, in any format, will be on sale for $4 each. Pricing does not include tax or online and/or third-party ticketing fees. Tickets are on sale now at malco.com. For a full list of participating theaters, visit nationalcinemaday.org. Women’s Equality Day ceremony location changed Because of excessive heat, the Women’s Equality Day ceremony has been moved to the Daviess County Courthouse lobby. It will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. DCSO, OPD officers honored for seat belt, child restraint enforcement On Wednesday, more than 100 Kentucky state and local law enforcement officers were honored for extraordinary efforts to protect drivers and their passengers. Those receiving awards represented 91 law enforcement agencies during the Governor’s Occupant Protection Enforcement Awards in Lexington. Awards were presented by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety to those with the most occupant protection citations in each agency and in each division from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. Award recipients include Deputy Cameron Edwards from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Patrolman Jason McKinney from the Owensboro Police Department.
