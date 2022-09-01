Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT will be participating in the inaugural National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3.
The one-day event, presented by The Cinema Foundation, will have over 3,000 participating locations and over 30,000 screens bringing movie-goers and movie lovers together to watch films for the discounted admission of $3, regardless of the film, showtime and format.
Per a press release, the day is to celebrate “a summer of record-breaking moviegoing with movies and a special sneak peek of upcoming titles” from a number of studios including A24, Disney, Lionsgate, Paramount and more.
Jackie Brenneman, president of The Cinema Foundation, said the event is a “thank you” to those who went to the movies after they reopened after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also “offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
According to Malco’s website, films that will be showing Saturday include “Beast,” “Breaking,” “Bullet Train,” “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero” (dubbed and subtitled), “Elvis,” “Gigi & Nate,” “Honk For Jesus,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Nope,” “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” “The Black Phone,” “The Invitation,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Tickets can be purchased now through Saturday at malco.com or in-person by visiting the box office.
Ticket price does not include tax or online and/or third-party ticketing fees.
