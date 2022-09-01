Malco Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT will be participating in the inaugural National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The one-day event, presented by The Cinema Foundation, will have over 3,000 participating locations and over 30,000 screens bringing movie-goers and movie lovers together to watch films for the discounted admission of $3, regardless of the film, showtime and format.

