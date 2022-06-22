Maletha Dale Cook, 52, Owensboro, passed away June 16, 2022 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born August 27, 1969 to Roger Dale Cook and Bonnie Joyce Kirk.
Maletha worked at Koehler’s Homestyle Laundry for over 10 years. She enjoyed sewing and made everything from doll clothes to purses and wallets. Maletha loved her nine grandchildren dearly.
Maletha was preceded in death by her father, Roger Cook.
Surviving are her children, Munchy Robinson, Charliest Robinson, Robbie Bernal, and Cinita Ball.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family of Maletha Cook, care of Cardinal Cremation Society, 927 Old Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303.
