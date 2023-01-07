It’s 10 a.m. Friday and more than a dozen “mall walkers” are circling through the halls at Towne Square Mall.
But the half-mile track is shorter today.
Barricades have been erected on the old JC Penney corridor, the old Macy’s corridor and in part of the old Sears corridor.
And the walkers are having to adjust to the shorter route.
Joe Worth and his sister, Kay Jefford, are among the walkers.
They’ve been semi-regulars for a little over a year.
“We’re here most every day,” he says.
The shorter track means more laps, but it’s temporary, Worth says.
“They had some broken water pipes,” he said. “And they put up the barricades while they fixing it. There’s not as much blocked off today as there was yesterday.”
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Services, which owns the mall, said, “We did have a few pipes break during the extreme cold temperatures. We are in the process of cleaning it up and making the repairs. I don’t have a timeline yet (for when work will be finished) as we’re working through it with all the various parties.”
Sally and Bill Buford have been walking the hallways of Towne Square Mall for about 15 years now to get exercise.
They’re there almost every day.
“We walk in Legion Park in the summer,” she said. “We like being outdoors. But this is better in the winter.”
Bill Buford started walking at the mall before his wife joined him.
In the beginning, it was him and buddy, showing up at 5 a.m. to spend two hours walking the mall.
Nowadays, the mall doesn’t open for walkers until 10 a.m.
Sally Buford said it’s nice to have a connection with other walkers at the mall, “even if all you do is just wave at each other.”
Thirty years ago, Towne Square Mall had more than 300 walkers in an organized walkers’ club.
But for more people, it’s just a nice-climate controlled place to walk with friends or family.
