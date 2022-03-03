The owners of Towne Square Mall have bought the former Macy’s location on the mall’s west side for $1.957 million.
In December 2019, Jack Wells, Matt Hayden and others bought the 35-acre mall site from Kohan Retail Investment for $5.15 million.
Ed Ray, spokesman for the group, said the idea was to get the entire complex under one ownership.
Macy’s had owned its location, which wasn’t technically part of the mall.
Ray said the owners are working on a market development plan for the property.
He said he wasn’t sure when the plan would be completed.
“It just makes it easier when one group owns it all,” Ray said.
A group of local investors — Owensboro Indoor Sports LLC — bought the old Macy’s property in July 2020 for $1.25 million with plans to turn it into an indoor sports complex.
But a year later, the Owensboro City Commission, Daviess Fiscal Court and Owensboro Health agreed to put a combined $600,000 into new flooring at the Owensboro Convention Center, so it could be used for basketball, volleyball and futsal tournaments.
In December, the Owensboro United Soccer Club hosted the city’s first futsal tournament there.
There was no need for the former department store to be turned into an indoor sports complex.
And it was put back on the market.
Ray said there are no specific tenants in mind for the old Macy’s building, which has 80,000 square feet.
But he said interest in the mall has increased since Tuesday, when Ellis Entertainment announced that it has leased the 62,000-square-foot former JC Penney store on the mall’s north side for an entertainment complex that will feature historical racing machines, simulcast wagering and a sports-themed restaurant.
Work on the project is scheduled to begin this summer, and the complex is scheduled to open early next year.
Ellis Entertainment owns Ellis Park in Henderson, and the Owensboro complex will feature off-track betting.
“It’s exciting to be part of this,” Ray said.
In other news, he said that the company will start advertising in about two weeks for restaurant and retail space in the courtyard of the Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel, the attached Brio Apartment Homes and a 245-vehicle parking garage being built across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
“It will be a really cool courtyard experience,” Ray said. “It will be a neat addition to downtown dining and shopping.”
The project is slated for completion by the end of 2023.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.