The owners of Towne Square Mall will ask the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission to change the zoning of 11.7 acres there from general business to light industrial at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today on the fourth floor of City Hall.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which manages the mall, said, “I really don’t have anything to announce. We feel the rezoning is needed to expand the opportunities for that space to be occupied.
“If approved, the former Sears space would have the same zoning as the Home Depot property” next door.
The planning commission says the light industrial zone is “intended for light manufacturing, warehouses, shops of special trade, heavy equipment dealers and related uses.”
In December 2014, Sears, the mall’s largest tenant, pulled out, and by the following summer, there were a dozen more vacant storefronts.
The old Sears location has set empty for nearly nine years, except for occasional seasonal stores who used it for a couple of months at a time.
In December 2019, Towne Square Mall Realty Holding LLC, one of developer Matt Hayden’s companies, bought the mall for $5.15 million, putting it in local hands for the first time since 1987.
Today, the mall is mostly empty.
But a new 23,000-square-foot Planet Fitness location is set to open later this year in the former Burkes Outlet location on the east side of the mall.
They expect 1,000 to 1,500 people a day to use the 24-hour facility.
Churchill Downs had planned a $20 million sports betting facility in the former JC Penney location, but backed out when the city refused to allow smoking there.
