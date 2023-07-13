The owners of Towne Square Mall will ask the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission to change the zoning of 11.7 acres there from general business to light industrial at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today on the fourth floor of City Hall.

Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which manages the mall, said, “I really don’t have anything to announce. We feel the rezoning is needed to expand the opportunities for that space to be occupied.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

