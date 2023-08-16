Rebecca Wuest has worked for Spencer’s inside Towne Square Mall for 27 years.
Wuest said she started out as a seasonal sales associate and worked her way up to manager eight years ago.
But Wuest and the handful of Spencer’s employees are now weighing their futures as the mall prepares to close permanently after Sept. 5 — the date given to the few remaining tenants to vacate.
“I’m sad; I’ve had my cry,” Wuest said. “I always wanted to get out of retail, but I didn’t want to get out this way. I didn’t want them to close the store, but they really didn’t give us a choice.”
According to Wuest, Spencer’s will close its mall location on Aug. 26 with no plans to open a store in Owensboro.
The closest Spencer’s will be in Evansville.
Wuest, who’s now looking for another job, said she was offered a position at the Evansville Eastland Mall location but declined.
“I don’t want to do that drive five days a week,” she said. “And then come Christmastime, that mall is usually open until 10 or 11 at night. I said, ‘No, I’m not doing that.’ ”
Towne Square Mall initially opened on March 1, 1978. When it opened, the mall was advertised as the “largest shopping center in the tri-state,” a 450,000-square-foot retail center with more than 50 stores under one roof at a cost of $20 million.
Now, only six stores remain. Among them is Let’s Play Arcade, owned by Scott Winzinger. He’s been a mall tenant for around 20 years.
Winzinger said his business was “doing OK” because he doesn’t have employees overseeing the arcade.
“I do have other locations,” said Winzinger, who operates a similar unmanned arcade at Eastland Mall. “I do a lot of jukeboxes in bars and in restaurants.”
Winzinger added that he wasn’t surprised by the notice to vacate.
“I knew it was coming; there really wasn’t any effort, I thought, to rejuvenate this mall,” Winzinger said. “I saw more people leaving than coming in.”
Gulfstream Enterprises, which owns the mall, gave the tenants 30 days notice in early August that the leases were being terminated.
James Gillaspie, owner of Sports Country, was renting two mall spaces — one that sold college and professional merchandise and the other a custom T-shirt business.
Gillaspie, a tenant for about six years, has already started moving to his new location at 317 Park Plaza Drive, the former Lodan Jewelry Design Studio.
“I felt betrayed; I felt like they dropped the ball on it,” said Gillaspie about his reaction when he received the termination notice. “I felt hurt that they didn’t do more for the places out here. I’m disappointed for the people of Owensboro because they’re losing a great venue.”
Gillaspie’s goal is to have his new store opened by the first of September.
“I’m just thankful I was there for the time I was there,” he said. “We built our business. We made a lot of good friends along the way.
“So now we’re moving forward, and we think this will be a better location for our customers.”
