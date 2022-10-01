I grew up without ever having any meaningful relationship with my grandmothers.
There are a lot of reasons for this, none of which matter, but sometimes I wonder what it would have been like to have had a grandmother who took me under her wing, even a little bit, maybe to do things like teach me how to knit, or show me old family photographs, or just to somehow, someway, let me know they enjoyed being with me.
But I didn’t have that experience, and time only moves in one direction, so all I can do now is try my best to be the grandmother I would love to have had.
I can’t knit, and so far my grandchildren are only vaguely interested in my collection of old photographs, but one thing I can do is let them know how much I love being with them.
With little else to offer, I fancy myself as “the Adventure Granma.” This means doing all the things kids love to do, which, happily enough, are almost always things I like doing, too.
And so it was that when I noticed schools were closed last Friday for a teacher professional day, I seized upon this as the perfect opportunity to take my youngest grandboy on a grand adventure.
What could be more grand than Mammoth Cave?
I went online and bought tickets for the “Niagara Falls” tour, which is the least strenuous of the many tours they offer, but perfect for a little boy and an old lady — both of whom occasionally allow enthusiasm to override caution.
And since we were going to be there anyway, why not rent a cabin and make this into an overnight escapade?
“Wear good walking shoes and bring a jacket,” I said. Beyond that, whatever Zeke wanted to pack or bring or do was fine with me.
So off we went, on a day custom made for adventure.
The Mammoth Cave website warns that GPS directions are not reliable, but I’ve been lost often enough to know by now that you can never get so lost that you can’t be found again, and that turned out to be true for this jaunt as well.
Our ranger tour guide was cheerful and chirpy, just exactly what you want in someone who leads you into a deep dark cave filled with mystery and — as Zeke speculated — probably bats and zombies.
We didn’t see any bats, although they were a possibility, nor did we see any zombies, but we did see lots of cave crickets, which have long, spindly legs that cast eerie shadows in the light of our guide’s lantern.
After we had descended, oh, I don’t know, maybe about 100 miles or so underground, Zeke and I begged our guide to turn off all the lights so we could see what real, true darkness looks like.
After getting consensus from the rest of our group, she did. All I can say about total darkness is that it’s so dark, you can’t even see how dark it is.
We returned to the visitor center but there was still plenty of daylight remaining for a nature hike, or run, depending on which one of us you’re talking to.
We strolled — or galloped — down a long road to see the historic entrance to the cave, which is just as wild as you might imagine it to be.
We saw a couple of deer, which completely ignored us, strolling within six feet of us as we stood staring at their elegance.
“I want so much to pet one!” Zeke said, and I felt the same way.
In keeping with my one absolute rule of travel — No Complaining! — Zeke and I shrugged off the lackluster dining options that were available at the park’s camp store.
Let’s just say his chili dog was less than appetizing, likewise my tuna salad sandwich, but we assured one another we would survive until morning. Toward that goal, we were smart enough to buy a package of little powdered sugar doughnuts for Zeke and a banana nut muffin for me.
We ate our supper — although not very much — on the porch of our cabin, which was clean and comfortable, and then Zeke spent the rest of the dwindling daylight hours running around collecting acorns and scampering after the many squirrels that darted back and forth among the trees.
We both perked up as we heard strange noises coming from the woods, asking ourselves and one another if this could be the call of Bigfoot.
We’re pretty sure it was.
With that in mind, as we settled in for the night, Zeke rather timidly asked if I would mind lowering the shades on the big huge picture window that looked out into the forest behind our cabin. Not that we expected Bigfoot to look at us while we were sleeping, but hey, you never know.
Our adventure continued the next morning with breakfast — which was better than supper had been, thank goodness — followed by a visit to Dinosaur World, which was way better than I expected it to be, and the Wildlife Museum, which was pretty much as advertised, but still interesting.
“What was your favorite part?” I asked on the way home, rousing Zeke just before he dozed off into a well-earned nap in the back seat.
“The crickets,” he replied drowsily. “And the zombies.”
I smiled and drove on through the beautiful Kentucky landscape, content in the knowledge that the Adventure Granma had successfully become for my grandchildren the person I had always wanted for myself.
