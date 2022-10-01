I grew up without ever having any meaningful relationship with my grandmothers.

There are a lot of reasons for this, none of which matter, but sometimes I wonder what it would have been like to have had a grandmother who took me under her wing, even a little bit, maybe to do things like teach me how to knit, or show me old family photographs, or just to somehow, someway, let me know they enjoyed being with me.

