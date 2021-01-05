An Illinois man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer on New Year’s Day, with reports saying the man pointed a handgun at deputies who were trying to arrest him.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say Josh L. Cliff, 31, of Decatur pointed the handgun at deputies after fleeing from them and breaking a deputy’s nose at 11:30 p.m. Friday in an incident on Veach Road.
Deputies were called to the 5000 block of Veach Road to check on reports of man walking along and sometimes in the middle of the road. Reports say Deputy Clay Booth encountered Cliff and attempted to pat him down for weapons. At that point, Cliff elbowed Booth in the nose and fled.
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, said Booth and another deputy caught up with Cliff and were attempting to take him into custody. Reports say deputies were walking Cliff back to a patrol vehicle when Cliff raised a handgun.
Reports say Cliff was “leveling the pistol (and) appeared to be about to use it” on deputies, reports say.
One deputy drew his firearm but did not fire because another deputy was struggling with Cliff, reports say. Deputies got the firearm away and took Cliff into custody.
Cliff was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree fleeing/evading police, third-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felony, which are all felonies. Cliff was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Deputies do not know why Cliff was in the city or what he was doing on Veach Road, Smith said.
Smith said no other deputies were injured. Booth, who suffered a broken nose, had not returned to work as of Monday.
“He’s off until a doctor’s release becomes available for him,” Smith said. “He’s got to see a specialist.”
Incidents that involve people pull handguns on sheriff’s deputies are uncommon. “It’s not something that occurs every day,” Smith said.
Smith said, “Considering the circumstances (the incident) turned out OK,” except for Booth being injured. “The lucky thing is it’s not a life-threatening injury and we’ll be happy to have him back in patrol once he’s healed up and released.”
Cliff is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $500,000 full-cash bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Jan. 11.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
