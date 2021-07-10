An Owensboro man was charged with second-degree burglary Friday morning, after being discovered inside a home on West Parrish Avenue.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to a burglary in progress in the 1500 block of West Parrish Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Friday. Reports say a resident of the home found a man, later identified as Justin M. Hobbs, 42, of the 2900 block of Cravens Avenue in her home, and confronted him. Hobbs fled the home.
Reports say officers located Hobbs on East Fourth Street, and took him into custody on Clay Street. Reports say Hobbs had some items believed to belong to the resident at the West Parrish Avenue home.
Hobbs was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree fleeing/evading police, third-degree criminal trespass and possession of synthetic drugs. Hobbs also has outstanding warrants, reports say.
Hobbs was being held Friday afternoon in the Daviess County Detention Center. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
