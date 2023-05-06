The Hopkinsville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred earlier in the day.
Earl Guillemet was arrested and charged with the murder of 59 year old Dolores Hernandez. He was arraigned on Thursday and is lodged in the Christian County Jail with a $500,000 bond. He is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
According to a police report, officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of East 18th Street on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in reference to a shots fired call.
As officers were arriving on scene, a female victim was discovered and later pronounced dead. Witnesses in the area said they saw a silver Chevy truck leaving the scene and security footage was obtained by the police. A black male with gray facial hair was seen walking towards the victim’s residence just moments before the call.
With information from witnesses and captured video, Guillemet was seen to be throwing items away that he had in his possession just after the incident occurred, according to the report. After further investigation, it was determined that those items were of critical importance. Guillemet was then located and interviewed.
According to the report, the police then determined through the investigation, that Guillemet had shot Hernandez and a firearm was recovered. A criminal history was done and it was determined that Guillemet has been a convicted felon since 1997.
“We at the Hopkinsville Police Department would like to extend a huge thank you to Christian County Sheriff’s Office and our community for their assistance and a job well done to our patrol officers, detectives and strike force/special investigations unit for their diligent work,” the HPD said in a statement.
