The Hopkinsville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday evening in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred earlier in the day.

Earl Guillemet was arrested and charged with the murder of 59 year old Dolores Hernandez. He was arraigned on Thursday and is lodged in the Christian County Jail with a $500,000 bond. He is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and possession of firearm by convicted felon.

