A man was arrested on burglary charges and a second man was being sought by sheriff's deputies in a Tuesday afternoon burglary on Medley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say the incident occurred at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 4600 block of Medley Road. Reports say residents of the home reported the burglary and reported two people were still at the home. Reports say when deputies arrived, two people fled on foot, with one stealing a vehicle from a neighboring home and fleeing the scene.
Darren Simpson, 28, of Prince Avenue in Owensboro was apprehended after a foot chase and charged with third-degree burglary, attempted second-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges.
A man reports identified as Robert Simpson, 30, address unlisted, is being sought, and was last seen in a 1993 blue Toyota pickup truck, license number 583BZJ, with a camper shell.
Anyone with information about Simpson is asked to call the sheriff's office at 270-685-8444, or Central Dispatch at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can be made to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
