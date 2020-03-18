An Evansville man was charged with felony fleeing police, and drug and firearm charges, after leading state troopers on a chase from U.S. 60 to Frederica Street on Sunday night.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said the incident began at 11 p.m. Sunday when troopers conducting a road check on the former U.S. 60 bypass stopped Marcus L. Green, 30, of Evansville.
King said Green gave the troopers a false name and couldn’t produce identification. King said Marcus then fled in his vehicle, at times getting up to 85 miles an hour.
Green turned onto the Frederica Street south exit, but lost control shortly afterward. Green’s vehicle slid across Frederica Street before coming to rest near the Denny’s restaurant, King said.
Green attempted to flee on foot toward Salem Drive but was arrested by troopers.
Green was charged with two counts of first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle and on foot), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree wanton endangerment and various misdemeanor traffic violations. Green also had an outstanding warrant from Indiana.
Green was being held Tuesday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
