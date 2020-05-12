An Owensboro man was charged with felony drug possession and child endangerment Saturday after sheriff’s deputies found the man’s two children locked in squalid conditions in a basement.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the 4900 block of Cambridge Drive early Saturday to check on the welfare of two children living with their father, Austin M. Fuqua, 31, after the property owner reported Fuqua and his children were living in what the caller reported as extremely poor conditions in a garage.
Reports say deputies received consent to search the property from the property owner, and Fuqua told deputies there were children in a downstairs area of the garage. As deputies were looking around, they saw a basket containing digital scales with suspected methamphetamine and marijuana residue, a marijuana cigarette and marijuana pipes.
The door to the downstairs area was locked from the outside. When deputies unlocked the door, they found two juveniles, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, wearing extremely soiled diapers, reports say. The children were coated with feces, mud and dirt, and had bruises, red marks and rashes. One child was on a mattress covered with feces and some blood, while the other was on a couch and was covered by a rug and a couch cushion.
The floor of the room was covered with dirty diapers, garbage, pieces of wood, sharp objects and soiled items like blankets and pillows, reports say. The room floor was so covered with clutter that there was no pathway to walk and deputies almost fell several times.
There was no way for the children to get out of the basement, and the basement was known to have “also caught fire in the near past,” according to police.
The children were taken by social workers and placed in the care of a family member.
Fuqua was charged with second-degree criminal abuse (child age 12 or under), first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Fuqua was being held Monday in the Daviess County Detention Center on a partially secured $100,000 bond. Fuqua is scheduled to appear in court on the charges next week.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
