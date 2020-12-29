An Owensboro man who was wanted on a probation violation and a theft warrant led police on a 40-minute chase through Owensboro and Daviess County before being captured.
Kentucky State Police reports say Garret L. Stone, 27, of the 4100 block of Liberty Pointe was spotted by a KSP trooper driving at an excessive speed on U.S. 60 shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. Reports say Stone exited U.S. 60 onto Frederica Street and refused to stop for officers.
Reports say Stone struck two vehicles while fleeing. Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said the accidents did not result in injuries.
Stone was stopped by a maneuver that disabled his vehicle. Stone fled on foot but was apprehended, reports say.
He was charged with driving under the influence, first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and other violations. He was being held Monday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
