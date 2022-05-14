An Owenboro man charged with second-degree robbery Friday, for allegedly attempting to rob a city pharmacy.
Owensboro Police Department reports say William N. Hatcher, 39, of the 700 block of Dornell Street allegedly entered Emory Center Pharmacy, 527 Emory Drive, at 5:13 p.m. Thursday and presented a note demanding prescription drugs.
Reports say Dornell indicated he had a gun during the incident. Dornell left the scene without obtaining any drugs.
Hatcher was identified as a suspect and arrested a short time later Thursday. Hatcher was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree fleeing/evading police and disorderly conduct.
Hatcher was being held Friday afternoon in the Daviess County Detention Center.
