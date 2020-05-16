An Owensboro man was arrested Thursday evening in connection with an incident earlier Thursday where a victim was struck by bullet fragments in the foot.
Owensboro Police Department reports said officers were called to the 700 block of Walnut Street at 3:39 p.m. Thursday to a report of a disturbance. At the scene, officers found the victim, who had a minor injury to the foot.
Reports say officers determined Harold L. Sanders, 60, of the 700 block of Walnut Street, was a suspect in the incident. An OPD press release says Sanders is believed to have pointed a handgun at the victim during an altercation, and then shot a round into the sidewalk, which caused a bullet fragment to strike the victim.
Sanders was located Thursday evening and charged with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening.
Sanders was incarcerated Friday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.