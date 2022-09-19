An Owensboro man was charged with felony wanton endangerment Sunday, for allegedly shooting at a occupied vehicle.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to the intersection of West Seventh Street and Orchard Street at 10:16 a.m. Sunday to a report of a firearm discharge. Reports say two adults told officers they were in a vehicle with a juvenile when someone shot at the vehicle. No injuries or damage was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.