The man charged in connection with a Saturday robbery at Chautauqua Park is believed to have shot himself in the course of committing the robbery.
Ty G. Hardison, 18, of the 3100 block of Spring Run was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital following the Saturday afternoon incident, which began when Hardison went to Owensboro Health claiming he had been shot at the park.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said investigators' theory is that Hardison accidentally shot himself during the incident.
Hardison is incarcerated at the Daviess County Detention Center.
