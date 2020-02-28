The Indiana State Police have charged a Rockport, Indiana, man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting.
Joseph Allen Petry, 19, of Rockport was charged with murder in the Wednesday night fatal shooting of Zane Lee, 18, also of Rockport.
The incident took place at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, when the Spencer County Sheriff's Department received a call of shots fired near Seminary Street and South Ninth Streets in Rockport. Responding deputies found Lee at the scene and performed life saving measures until emergency responders arrived, ISP reports say.
Investigators determined Petry was a suspect and charged him in Lee's death, ISP reports say. Petry is currently being held in the Spencer County Detention Center.
