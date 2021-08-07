The Owensboro Police Department charged an Evansville man Friday in connection to an incident that involved an occupied vehicle being struck by gunfire in the 2000 block of West Third Street.
The incident occurred at 2:50 a.m. Friday. OPD reports say the victim's vehicle was struck by a bullet. The victim was not injured.
Reports say Carlis W. Wells, 21, of Evansville was charged later Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment. Police later also charged Wells with trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wells was being held Friday afternoon in the Daviess County Detention Center.
Meanwhile, OPD is also investigating a Thursday night shooting where another vehicle was struck by gunfire. Reports say two people were riding in a vehicle at 7:25 p.m. Thursday at Omega and West 10th streets when the vehicle was struck three times by gunfire. No one was injured in the incident.
Investigators are seeking information about both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
