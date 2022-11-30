A Daviess County man was charged with felony wanton endangerment Monday after a bullet struck a home and a person inside was struck by flying glass.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say deputies were called to the 3900 block of Ronnie Lake Road in Utica on Monday afternoon to a report of a bullet hitting a home and coming through a window. Reports say a juvenile in the home was cut on the shoulder from the glass.
