An Owensboro man was charged with felony assault Tuesday after striking a sheriff’s deputy with a metal object during an incident.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say deputies were called to the Chuckles convenience store on Kentucky 144 shortly before 2:30 am. Tuesday FOR reports of a man refusing to leave and locking himself in the bathroom.
Reports say when deputies arrived, they encountered Tristan T. Rogers, 19, of the 500 block of Hall Street, who fled on foot down Commerce Drive to Kentucky 603, where Rogers struck a deputy in the face with a metal object.
Rogers fled into some trees near Maple Heights Avenue, and was arrested after a search by deputies and city police officers, reports say. The officer struck in the face suffered a minor injury.
Rogers was charged with second-degree assault, first-degree fleeing/evading police and various misdemeanor charges.
He was being held Tuesday afternoon in the Daviess County Detention Center.
