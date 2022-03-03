An Owensboro man was charged with felony assault early Wednesday after allegedly shooting another man in the leg on McConnell Avenue.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday. Reports say officers already in the area found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Officers applied a tourniquet, and the victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for what are believed to be nonlife-threatening injuries, reports say.
After an investigation, officers arrested Preston D. Blair, 21, of the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue on charges of first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. The tampering charge stems from a firearm officers found hidden near the scene, reports say.
A K-9 search located a second firearm near the scene, reports say, and additional evidence was taken during a search of Blair's home.
First-degree assault is a class B felony. Blair was being held Wednesday in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $100,000 full cash bond.
The incident is still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can be reported to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
