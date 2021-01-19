An Ohio County man was charged with felony assault Sunday after allegedly stabbing a man and causing a serious injury during an altercation.
The incident occurred at 4:20 p.m. Sunday near Towne Square Apartments in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were alerted to the incident when the victim, Bradley Sutton, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, and the hospital called police.
Reports say Sutton told a detective he had been stabbed by Joanus K. Holbrook, 18, of Beaver Dam, during an altercation. Reports say Sutton had been stabbed in left side of the chest.
Sutton’s lung was punctured the injuries were serious, but not considered life-threatening, reports say.
Holbrook was located in the 4700 block of Towne Square Court. Reports say he told detectives he stabbed Sutton with a kitchen knife.
Holbrook was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony punishable upon conviction with between 10 and 20 years in prison. He was being held Monday at the Daviess County Detention Center.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers, at 270-687-8484.
