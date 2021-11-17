An Owensboro man was charged with felony assault and tampering with evidence Tuesday after allegedly stabbing a woman and causing her serious injuries at a hotel on New Hartford Road.
OPD reports say officers were called to the Days Inn at 3720 New Hartford Road at 6:53 a.m.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said a hotel staff member called 911 and reported an attempted suicide in one of the rooms.
Reports say officers found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times. Boggess said officers determined the woman could not have caused the injuries to herself and questioned Thomas L. Baxter Jr., 33, of the 400 block of Center Street, who was still at the hotel.
Baxter was charged with first-degree assault, a class B felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a class D felony.
Baxter and the woman were acquaintances, but officers do not know their relationship, Boggess said. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.
Boggess said Baxter was familiar with the hotel, but it was unclear if Baxter was staying there at the time of the incident.
“We are trying to piece it together, but we have been unable to determine the sequence of events,” Boggess said.
The tampering charge stems from Baxter allegedly attempting to destroy evidence after the assault, Boggess said.
Baxter was being held Tuesday at the Daviess County Detention Center.
