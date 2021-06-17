An Owensboro man has been charged with assault and robbery in connection with a Sunday incident on Orchard Street.
Owensboro Police Department reports say Juwan A. Cotton, 24, of the 800 block of Wing Avenue was charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery for the Sunday incident, which occurred in the 600 block of Orchard Street. Reports say officers found a 33-year-old man with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Cotton was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center. First-degree robbery and first-degree burglary are both class B felonies.
Cotton was charged as an adult in 2015 with two counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting on East Seventh Street. In April, Cotton was charged with first-degree robbery by OPD.
