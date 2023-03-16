Daviess County sheriff’s deputies charged a man with assaulting them and attempting to strangle a deputy Tuesday, in an incident on St. Anthony Road.

Sheriff’s office reports say deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Saint Anthony Road at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a man — identified as Robbie L. McClure, 28, no address listed — trespassing and refusing to leave. Reports say the man was in a bathroom and refused to come out.

