A Hancock County man was charged with attempted murder and burglary in connection with a burglary that took place last week on Medley Road.
His brother also faces several charges related to the incident.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say Robert A. Simpson, 30, of Hawesville, was arrested Sunday by the Owensboro Police Department and charged in a Feb. 2 incident where a home was broken into and a vehicle was taken on Medley Road.
Reports say residents of the home reported the burglary and told police that two people were still at the home. When deputies arrived, two people fled on foot, with Robert Simpson stealing a vehicle and fleeing the scene.
A second person, Darren Simpson, 28, of Prince Avenue, was apprehended after a foot chase and charged with third-degree burglary, attempted second-degree burglary and misdemeanor charges.
Robert Simpson was arrested Sunday at a home in the 1900 block of Prince Avenue. The attempted murder charge stems from Robert Simpson nearly striking the vehicle’s owner as he was fleeing the scene.
Simpson was also charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, theft of auto over $500, first-degree fleeing/evading police and misdemeanor charges.
Robert Simpson was being held Monday in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $500,00 full-cash bond. Darren Simpson was being held in the detention center Monday on a $25,000 unsecured bond.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.