An Owensboro man has been charged with attempting to strike law enforcement officers with his vehicle Sunday night, while attempting to flee arrest during an incident on West Parrish Avenue.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reports say deputies and Kentucky State Police troopers were attempting to locate Shai C. Sheriff, 24, of the 700 block of Dornell Street at 9:21 p.m. Sunday, when Sheriff was found at the Five Star convenience store, 3100 West Parrish Avenue. Reports say law enforcement were seeking Sheriff in connection to out-of-county warrants for his arrest.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

