An Owensboro man has been charged with carjacking by federal authorities, in connection with an April 13 incident on Burlew Boulevard.
Owensboro Police Department reports say Adam Ryan Carter, 39, homeless, was indicted on two counts of carjacking Wednesday in U.S. District Court. Carter was also indicted on two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
OPD reports say officers were attempting to serve a warrant in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard at 7:53 a.m. April 13 when officers spotted Carter, who fled. Reports say officers chasing Carter observed he appeared to be carrying a handgun.
During the chase, Carter allegedly attempted to steal two occupied vehicles before he was apprehended.
There was no information in the federal court system about when Carter would make his first appearance.
