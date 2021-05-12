An Owensboro man was charged with kidnapping and sexual assault Tuesday in connection with an April incident that took place at Panther Creek Park.
Daviess County Sheriff's Department reports say the incident took place on April 15 when the alleged victim was walking down West Seventh Street about 10 p.m. A man in a pickup truck, later identified as Shawn A. Moore, 46, of the 2900 block of East Yellowstone, offered to give her a ride home.
Once the female was inside the truck, Moore allegedly pointed a gun at her and took her to Panther Creek Park, where he forced her to engage in sex acts, reports say.
Moore was arrested by Owensboro Police on May 6 on charges of unlawful imprisonment and attempted first-degree sodomy, for a separate May 5 incident that took place at Ben Hawes Park. Reports say Moore was identified as a suspect in the April incident, and was charged Tuesday with kidnapping of an adult and first-degree sodomy.
Moore is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $50,000 full-cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.