A 26-year-old Owensboro man was charged late Sunday with several crimes including attempted murder of a police officer.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Department said Timothy Lee Webster, homeless, fled from the scene of a traffic accident in the 2700 block of Veach Road and almost struck several emergency vehicles.
Once his vehicle left the city limits, the report said, sheriff's deputies took over the pursuit from the Owensboro Police Department.
The report said that the car fled west on Kentucky 56, missed a curve and crashed into a ditch and several trees.
The driver fled on foot, but was arrested after a foot pursuit at 10:49 p.m., the report said.
Deputies said they found a loaded AR-15 rifle, 4 pounds of marijuana and ammunition for a handgun in the vehicle.
Webster was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing and evading both in a vehicle and on foot, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence (second offense) and trafficking in marijuana while armed.
