An Owensboro man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Hanning Lane.
Christopher Neil Clements, 31, of Owensboro was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in the death of Dustin Walker, 49. Walker was found at his home in the 0-100 block of Hanning Lane late Sunday night after 911 dispatch received calls shortly after 11 p.m. of a man having been shot.
Walker was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later died of his injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said investigators believe Clements and Walker were acquaintances and there was an altercation that led to the shooting.
Clements has an arrest record stretching back to 2007. Clements’ past history includes felony charges such as controlled substance child endangerment, trafficking in a controlled substance, receiving a stolen firearm, manufacturing meth and parole violations, along with several misdemeanor charges and arrests for failure to make court appearances.
Boggess said detectives followed multiple leads. “There were several things that ended up leading to” Clements, Boggess said. Detectives interviewed several people over the course of the week and are still seeking information, he said.
“There is still additional work to do on the case,” he said. “...There are additional people to talk to.”
When asked if Walker’s home showed signs of a burglary or robbery, Boggess said, “I don’t think that’s something we are ready to talk about at this point.”
Boggess said he was unsure if a firearm had been recovered. The investigation, Boggess said, amounted to “just your typical good police work.”
“There’s a good amount of work that needs to go into the case,” still, Boggess said. “... But, at this point, we are very sure Mr. Clements is the one that is responsible.”
Clements was being held Thursday without bond in the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
