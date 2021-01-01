The Owensboro Police Department has charged a Hancock County man with murder in the Dec. 23 shooting death of a man on McCulloch Avenue.
Brandon Lee Ress, 35, was charged with murder Wednesday in the death of Michael S. Crowe, 49, who died at his home in the 1700 block of McCulloch Avenue.
Crowe was found with a gunshot wound to the neck. While the details of the incident are still under investigation, detectives know that Ress and Crowe were acquaintances from people interviewed about the shooting.
Ress is from Hancock County, “but it sounds like he’s very transient,” said Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer.
Although Ress was charged in the homicide by OPD this week, he has been in the Breckinridge County Detention Center since Dec. 24 after being arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department on charges of failure to appear and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
Ress doesn’t have an arrest record in Daviess County, beyond three prior charges for failure to appear.
Boggess said Ress was not at the home when Crowe was found. Boggess said the person who found Crowe couldn’t provide any information about the incident.
Statements to detectives from interviewees and “forensic evidence” led detectives to Ress, Boggess said.
“I don’t believe at this point there was a robbery component” to the incident, he said.
Of the investigation, Boggess said, “There were a variety of people who came forward and gave us information about how (Ress and Crowe) knew each other, and things that occurred the days prior and occurred the day of the shooting.”
Boggess said interviewees told detectives Ress and Crowe “had been around each other in the days prior” to the incident.
“It’s an ongoing investigation,” Boggess said.
“I don’t think we can speak to what the motive is.”
Ress is scheduled to be arraigned in Daviess District Court on Monday.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
