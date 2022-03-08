A Sebree man was charged with murder and assault Sunday, in connection with a Saturday fatal shooting in Ohio County.
Ohio County Sheriff’s Department reports say deputies were called to a home in Rockport late Saturday night to a report of gunshots.
Reports say deputies found two men, identified as Matthew Wallace and Christopher Wallace, both of Rockport, laying in the driveway of the home with gunshot wounds.
Both men had been shot multiple times, reports say. Matthew Wallace later died of his injuries, reports say Christopher Wallace was hospitalized.
Several other people were present at the time of the shooting, including children, reports say. The shooting was captured by surveillance cameras, the reports say.
Investigators charged Aaron C. McQuady, 33, of Sebree with murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting. Reports say investigators believe McQuady used “multiple firearms” to fire at the men and their homes.
McQuady was arrested Sunday morning at his home in Sebree, and is being held Monday in the Ohio County Detention Center on a $100,000 cash bond.
Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty was not available for comment Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-298-4445.
