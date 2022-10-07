OWENWS-10-07-22 SHOOTING

Owensboro Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Thursday in the 2700 block of W. 10th Street.

 Owensboro Police

investigate the scene of a fatal

shooting on Thursday in the 2700 block of West 10th Street. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

A Daviess County man was charged with murder Thursday afternoon, in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier in the day on West 10th Street.

Keith Lamar Bryant II, 33, of the 1400 block of Oakwood Court in Sorgho was charged in the fatal shooting, which took plat at 11:33 a.m. at a home in the 2700 block of West 10th Street.

