An Owensboro man was charged with first-degree robbery Sunday, in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred April 22, on Starlite Drive.
Owensboro Police Department reports say the incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. at an ATM machine in the 1600 block of Starlite Drive. Reports say a woman was withdrawing money from the ATM when a man allegedly assaulted her and took the cash she had withdrawn.
The woman sustained multiple injuries in the incident, reports say.
OPD investigators canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses. Reports say a suspect, identified as Manuel A. Cuahua, 23, of the 800 block of East 21 Street, as a suspect.
Cuahua was interviewed Sunday afternoon and charged with first-degree robbery, which is a class B felony punishable upon conviction by between 10 and 20 years in prison.
Cuahua was being held Monday on a $50,000 full-cash bond at the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.