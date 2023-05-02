An Owensboro man was charged with first-degree robbery Sunday, in connection with a robbery and assault that occurred April 22, on Starlite Drive.

Owensboro Police Department reports say the incident occurred at 7:10 p.m. at an ATM machine in the 1600 block of Starlite Drive. Reports say a woman was withdrawing money from the ATM when a man allegedly assaulted her and took the cash she had withdrawn.

