Daviess County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Wednesday for allegedly robbing and sexually abusing a woman earlier in the day at Panther Creek Park.

Sheriff's department reports say the woman was walking on the park's nature trails at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday when the man, later identified as Christopher M. Gerlach, 38, homeless, cornered her and held what she believed to be a gun against her face.

