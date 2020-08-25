An Owensboro man was charged with felony assault early Monday morning for allegedly shooting another man in the back during an altercation on Kentucky 81.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reports say the incident was reported at 4 a.m. Monday when dispatch received a call of a man having been shot at a home in the 3000 block of Kentucky 81. Reports say the victim, John Alvey, met deputies in a parking lot.
Detective Brad Youngman of the sheriff’s department said Alvey had been shot in the back with birdshot and had suffered what appeared to be minor injuries. Alvey was treated for his injuries by an ambulance crew and declined transport to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, Youngman said.
Reports say Alvey had gone to the home of Tony A. Fincher Jr., 45, on Kentucky 81, along with another person, regarding a dispute. Reports say Fincher confronted Alvey with a shotgun and fired at him.
Reports say Fincher told detectives he fired two shots into the air in an attempt to get Alvey to leave.
“Obviously, the physical evidence disputed that, especially the shotgun wound to the victim’s back,” Youngman said. Alvey’s truck had also been struck by the shotgun blast, Youngman said.
Fincher was arrested after being interviewed at the sheriff’s office and was charged with second-degree assault, which is a class C felony.
He was being held without bond Monday at the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.