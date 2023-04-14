Owensboro police charged a man with two counts of first-degree robbery and other charges Thursday after the man allegedly tried to steal two occupied vehicles on Burlew Boulevard.
Adam R. Carter, 39, homeless, was charged after fleeing from police officers.
Reports say officers were attempting to serve a warrant in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard at 7:53 a.m. Thursday when officers spotted Carter, who fled.
Reports say officers chasing Carter observed he appeared to be carrying a handgun.
During the chase, Carter allegedly attempted to steal two occupied vehicles before he was apprehended, reports say.
In addition to the two counts of first-degree robbery, Carter was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree fleeing/evading police and a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
Carter was being held Thursday afternoon at the Daviess County Detention Center.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
