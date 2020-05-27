An Owensboro man was charged with felony wanton endangerment Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a person during an altercation.
Owensboro Police Department reports say officers were called to East Parrish Avenue near Hall Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. to a report of a firearm discharge. A press release about the incident says officers believe Tyler R. English, 23, of Owensboro, fired several rounds at the victim during an altercation.
The victim was not injured. English was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and incarcerated in the Daviess County Detention Center.
