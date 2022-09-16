An Owensboro man was charged with felony assault and wanton endangerment Thursday in connection with a shooting earlier in the week on West Seventh Street.
Michael E. Hines, 23, of Owensboro was charged with first-degree assault and four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the shooting, which occurred Sunday in the 1200 block of West Seventh Street.
Owensboro Police Department reports say the incident occurred at 12:21 a.m. Sunday. Reports say officers responding to area found an adult male who had been shot twice. He was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
Reports say detectives gathered evidence at the scene, and determined Hines and the victim got into an altercation. Detectives believe Hines produced a handgun and fired several rounds. Hines was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.
