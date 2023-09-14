The body of a deceased man was recovered Wednesday night from the Ohio River near Wrights Landing Road after he drove into the river while fleeing police, a Kentucky State Police spokesman said.
Corey King, KSP public information officer, said that a trooper spotted a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road at approximately 6:40 p.m.
“As the (trooper) stopped, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed,” King said in a statement on X. “For an unknown reason, the driver drove into the Ohio River.”
Kentucky State Police and Daviess County Emergency Services were on the scene attempting a water rescue, but King followed up on his initial post, stating a deceased male body had been recovered.
“His identity is unknown and an autopsy will be conducted (Thursday) in Madisonville,” he said.
King said the driver was believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle. As of around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the vehicle had not been recovered from the river.
