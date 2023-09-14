The body of a deceased man was recovered Wednesday night from the Ohio River near Wrights Landing Road after he drove into the river while fleeing police, a Kentucky State Police spokesman said.

Corey King, KSP public information officer, said that a trooper spotted a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road at approximately 6:40 p.m.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.