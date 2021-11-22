The Owensboro Police Department responded on Saturday to a collision at 3:27 p.m. in the 1700 block of Virginia Court between a motorcycle and a parked vehicle.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where he died several hours later, according to an OPD report.
Members of the OPD Accident Reconstruction Team were contacted and will be investigating this collision.
