The Owensboro Police Department is investigating the death of a man found laying partly in the roadway on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.
OPD reports say Jacob Simpson, 25, of Owensboro, died Thursday from injuries he sustained Monday.
According to OPD reports, officers were called to a man in the road in the 200 block of Sutton Lane.
Reports say when emergency responders arrived, they found Simpson laying partially in the roadway.
Reports say OPD’s accident reconstruction unit was called to investigate.
Injuries on Simpson and evidence in the road indicated he had either been struck by a vehicle or had fallen from a moving vehicle, reports say.
Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones confirmed Simpson’s identity Thursday. Jones said Simpson was pronounced dead at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
The preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma, Jones said.
Simpson’s body will be sent for an autopsy Friday at the state Medical Examiner’s office in Louisville.
Lt. Courtney Yerington, an OPD public information officer, said OPD didn’t release information about the incident until Thursday because it was still being investigated, and she cannot discuss the details of the investigation while it is ongoing.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
