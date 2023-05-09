An Owensboro man has been indicted by a Daviess County grand jury on charges of allegedly attempting to strike a sheriff’s deputy and a KSP trooper with a vehicle during an escape attempt.

The grand jury indicted Shai C. Sheriff, 23, of the 1200 block of Haynes Avenue with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, in connection with an incident that occurred in March at a convenience store on West Parrish Avenue.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

