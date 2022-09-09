Daviess Grand Jury has indicted a man on charges of robbery and sexual abuse, for allegedly attacking a walker at Panther Creek Park last month.

The grand jury indicted Christopher M. Gerlach, 49, of the 1100 block of East Fifth Street on charges for first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree robbery and misdemeanor counts of fleeing police, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.